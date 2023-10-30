Binghamton volleyball stays atop America East standings with win over NJIT

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton volleyball team dominated NJIT for a 3-0 win on Sunday.

The Bearcats took the first set easily winning 25-14. They then continued with a 25-15 win in the second set, and a 25-13 decision in the third to take the match.

With this win, Binghamton is 6-1 in conference and in first place.

During the match, Tsvetelina Ilieva recorded her 1,000th career kill.

Next up, Binghamton is on the road against Bryant on Friday at 7 p.m.

