The Broome County Council of Churches hosts CHOW ‘Food-a-Bago’ food drive

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Council of Churches will be collecting donations at Weis on Upper Front Street for the Food-a-Bago food drive from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.

The goal of this food drive is to collect as much food as possible and donate it to the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW).

“It started in the past with fill the RV,” said Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth. “I guess like 20 years ago the goal was to fill the RV up to the point where he had to move out and that’s when he would be in there for two weeks straight. That’s generally what it is and now it’s evolved to the point where we bring an RV on site, we bring one of our chow trucks on site and just let the community buy and donate food, it’s awesome.”

Joe Stanely from Stanely Law Offices had his shopping cart filled to support the food drive. He says he loves being able to help the community and those in need.

“We were given a pretty long list with most of the important things that people need that are non-perishable,” said Stanely. “It’s anything you can imagine and we picked a lot that we thought looked good, things our families would like and want and need.”

Aylesworth says events like these are crucial.

“The capital ‘C’ in CHOW stands for ‘Community,’ representing how the community helps the community,” said Aylesworth. It’s cliche at this point to say we couldn’t do it without you but the truth is, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without events like this. It just wouldn’t be possible. I just ran the numbers and we’re up over 41% compared to last year. Food drives like this are just crucial.”

The Food-a-Bago food drive will be collecting donations from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m on Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on Nov. 4 to Nov. 5 and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov 6.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.