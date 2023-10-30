Buffalo goalie Luukkonen gets 1st career shutout as Sabres beat Avalanche 4-0

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) slides across the crease to make a save...
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) slides across the crease to make a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 14 hours ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves in his first career shutout and JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost, and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado closed a three-game trip Sunday with consecutive shutout losses, ending a record NHL streak of 15 wins in a row on the road. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots in his second loss for Colorado. Georgiev tied an NHL record with 12 consecutive road victories going into Thursday night’s 4-0 loss in Pittsburgh. Colorado’s All-Star defenseman Cale Makar returned to the game after sliding into the end boards and going to the dressing room during the second period.

