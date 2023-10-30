Chenango County Health Department shares Halloween safety tips

(Pexels | MGN Online)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) - With Halloween tomorrow, the Chenango County Health Department is reminding residents to stay safe this holiday.

The Health Department recommends parents and caregivers take a picture of their child both in and out of their costume before they go out trick-or-treating. This will allow them to have an easily recognizable photo to show people in case something goes wrong. Make sure to try out any costume makeup a day or two before just to prevent any skin reactions from developing.

“A tip we have for our community that you may or may not have thought about is adding a name tag attached to your child’s costume, said Chenango County Department of Health Outreach Worker Magean Casella. “That way if they were to get lost or walked away from their crowd there would be contact information if your child didn’t know your phone number or your name or your address or even a nonverbal child.”

Casella added that parents should make sure their child’s costume is flame-resistant and well-lit so they can be seen by those on the roadways in the dark.

“Add reflective tape, glow sticks, flashlights or other bright ways for them to be seen so they don’t blend in,” said Casella. “However, make sure that your children don’t chew on any of the objects such as glow sticks. Also, ensure that their shoes and costumes fit properly and that they are made of flame-resistant material so there are fewer costume hazards.”

Finally, officials say it can get pretty hard to see with a mask on at times so they recommend opting to use costume face paint instead.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing PA woman’s vehicle found near human remains
Sheriff: Patron turns combative at restaurant
NY lawmakers urge Gov. Hochul to sign New York Heat Act
Emergency crews respond to glider crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Broome Co. Health Department awarded $6.3M grant for lead poisoning advocacy
Candor EMS to hold open house at community Fall Festival
UHS announces new pharmacy to downtown Johnson City
SUNY Broome cuts ribbon at ‘MVP Health Care Fitness Court’