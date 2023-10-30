Chenango County Health Department shares Halloween safety tips

NORWICH (WBNG) - With Halloween tomorrow, the Chenango County Health Department is reminding residents to stay safe this holiday.

The Health Department recommends parents and caregivers take a picture of their child both in and out of their costume before they go out trick-or-treating. This will allow them to have an easily recognizable photo to show people in case something goes wrong. Make sure to try out any costume makeup a day or two before just to prevent any skin reactions from developing.

“A tip we have for our community that you may or may not have thought about is adding a name tag attached to your child’s costume, said Chenango County Department of Health Outreach Worker Magean Casella. “That way if they were to get lost or walked away from their crowd there would be contact information if your child didn’t know your phone number or your name or your address or even a nonverbal child.”

Casella added that parents should make sure their child’s costume is flame-resistant and well-lit so they can be seen by those on the roadways in the dark.

“Add reflective tape, glow sticks, flashlights or other bright ways for them to be seen so they don’t blend in,” said Casella. “However, make sure that your children don’t chew on any of the objects such as glow sticks. Also, ensure that their shoes and costumes fit properly and that they are made of flame-resistant material so there are fewer costume hazards.”

Finally, officials say it can get pretty hard to see with a mask on at times so they recommend opting to use costume face paint instead.

