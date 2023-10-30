Chilly weather sticks around for several days

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 28-34

Halloween: Clouds and sun. Chilly. High: 39-44

Tuesday Night: 30% chance of a few snow showers. Low: 26-31

Forecast Discussion:

It will remain chilly as we end October and move into November. Showers will taper tonight and a few snowflakes could fall with temperatures dropping into the 30s tonight. Some upper 20s are also possible.

Tuesday looks quiet, but chilly with a high around 40. Tuesday night into Wednesday an upper-level disturbance slides into the northeast and should bring some snow showers to us. Some rain showers could mix in as well. Highs will be around 40.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet with partly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will get back into the low 50s Friday.

Next weekend looks quiet with partial sun with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows remain seasonable; in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing PA woman’s vehicle found near human remains
Sheriff: Patron turns combative at restaurant
NY lawmakers urge Gov. Hochul to sign New York Heat Act
Emergency crews respond to glider crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Chilly weather sticks around for several days
wbng
Cool, cloudy, wet
Watching rain and cool temperatures to start week
Watching rain and cool temperatures to start week