Chilly weather sticks around for several days

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 28-34

Halloween: Clouds and sun. Chilly. High: 39-44

Tuesday Night: 30% chance of a few snow showers. Low: 26-31

Forecast Discussion:

It will remain chilly as we end October and move into November. Showers will taper tonight and a few snowflakes could fall with temperatures dropping into the 30s tonight. Some upper 20s are also possible.

Tuesday looks quiet, but chilly with a high around 40. Tuesday night into Wednesday an upper-level disturbance slides into the northeast and should bring some snow showers to us. Some rain showers could mix in as well. Highs will be around 40.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet with partly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will get back into the low 50s Friday.

Next weekend looks quiet with partial sun with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows remain seasonable; in the upper 30s.

