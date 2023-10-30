‘The Colonial rape case’ enters 3rd and final day of testimony

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Day three of the “Colonial rape trial” ended just before noon Monday. Broome County Judge Carol Cocchiola announced the court would return Wednesday at 9 a.m. for closing arguments.

But before then, the court heard testimonies from several people, primarily members of law enforcement.

But first, a woman, present at the time of the alleged sexual assault, testified that she was unable to access phone records that would have been pertinent to the investigation. Her testimony was brief.

Then, the court heard from a Binghamton Police Officer, who has been on the police force for eight years. He testified when questioned by Jordan Ringden’s attorney, Tom Jackson, that he did not recall the New York State Police initiating the investigation into the sexual misconduct claims.

Then, the court heard from Amanda Miller, the lead investigator on the case with the Binghamton Police Department. She has been a detective with the department since 2012. Miller testified that she began her investigation into the sexual misconduct accusations just days after the alleged event occurred on Nov. 27, 2021.

Miller also testified that a blacklight used in the basement of 141 Washington St. during a search warrant did not detect any forensic evidence.

Then, Miller said her department’s investigation concluded in February 2022 after finding out the Broome County District Attorney’s Office indicted Ringden and Yaron Kweller on sexual assault charges. She said sometime after the indictment, she became aware of texts from the alleged victim referring to the encounter as consensual.

“Quite awhile after this,” Miller said referring to when she was made aware of those aforementioned texts.

At that point in the trial, attornies for Ringden and Kweller made a push to file a motion to dismiss the charges against both defendants. However, Judge Cocchiola denied this request.

The last person to testify was New York State Trooper Elyssa Brege. She was the official to speak with the alleged victims. She said she was wearing a body cam with audio when she was dispatched to the alleged victim’s house.

That video contained the audio from the conversation with her. However, the footage could not be recovered from the body camera due to footage six months old being automatically deleted by the camera company -- although footage can be retained if requested by the police department. The footage, now lost, contained the details of the conversation between the alleged victim and Brege.

Brege also testified, when asked about by the defense, that there was no mention of anything sexual regarding Ringden in that initial interview.

