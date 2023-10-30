Cool, cloudy, wet

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to showers. Cool. .10-25″ 80% High 46 (42-48) Wind NW 10-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated mixed showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0-.10″ snow. Low 30

(26-32) Wind NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY, HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy. High 44 (40-46) Wind W becoming SW 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.05″ Low 30 (26-32) Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds, mixed showers. 20% Cold. High 46 Low 26

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 46 Low 30

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52 Low 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 54 Low 40

SUNDAY, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS: Mostly cloudy, rain showers. 20% High 56 Low 38

Cooler weather will continue for the next few days. Temperatures could slowly drop through the day.

Rain will taper to rain showers. With a northwest wind and cooler temperatures we’ll have rain

showers tonight. Some snow showers are possible.

Cool and quiet Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. A weak low moving through the Great Lakes will

give us a few snow showers Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

High pressure gives us some sunshine. Cool Thursday, but temperatures will climb Friday and into the

weekend.

A cold front could give us some showers by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.