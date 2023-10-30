Cool, cloudy, wet
Cold enough for snow showers?
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to showers. Cool. .10-25″ 80% High 46 (42-48) Wind NW 10-15 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated mixed showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0-.10″ snow. Low 30
(26-32) Wind NW 5-10 mph
TUESDAY, HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy. High 44 (40-46) Wind W becoming SW 3-8 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.05″ Low 30 (26-32) Wind L&V
WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds, mixed showers. 20% Cold. High 46 Low 26
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 46 Low 30
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52 Low 34
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 54 Low 40
SUNDAY, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS: Mostly cloudy, rain showers. 20% High 56 Low 38
Cooler weather will continue for the next few days. Temperatures could slowly drop through the day.
Rain will taper to rain showers. With a northwest wind and cooler temperatures we’ll have rain
showers tonight. Some snow showers are possible.
Cool and quiet Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. A weak low moving through the Great Lakes will
give us a few snow showers Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
High pressure gives us some sunshine. Cool Thursday, but temperatures will climb Friday and into the
weekend.
A cold front could give us some showers by Sunday.
