Crews respond to apparent serious crash in Colesville

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to an apparently serious crash in the Town of Colesville Monday afternoon.

According to Broome County dispatchers, crews responded to the intersection of Welton Street and Still Road. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved teenagers, but could not confirm additional details.

511NY depicts a section of Route 79, which Welton Street is connected to, that has stopped traffic. Meanwhile, a section of Welton Street is blocked to traffic by authorities.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional details.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.