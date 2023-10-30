Gov. Hochul announces $192.8M in opioid prevention, treatments

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state has made available all the funding provided in the first year of the opioid settlement agreements.

Hochul said the funding, which totals around $192.8 million, supports a variety of prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery initiatives to help New Yorkers impacted by the Opioid and overdose epidemic. In total, New York State will receive more than $2 billion through various settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.

“Now, we have accountability, now we have a reconning and the lawsuit filed against the opioid industry demanded they pay for the destruction they caused and the money comes to the people who need it the most,” said Governor Hochul.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction or whose loved ones are struggling can call the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, seven-a-day-week hopeline at 1-877-8-HOPENY.

