Haunted Hallows exhibit teaches Halloween to children

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Halloween is less than 24 hours away and festivities continue to grace the town for all to see.

The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier hosted its annual Haunted Hallows exhibit for children ages five and under. This spooky experience was curated for younger age groups to understand the holiday and have fun with various activities. Each section of the hallows has a different theme with many learning objectives from grabbing spiders without touching the web and entering a ghost laboratory.

Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko says this exhibit is a fun way for the children to experience Halloween.

“There’s jokes and riddles all around and dress up for kids,” said Dutko. “The weather’s been beautiful. We also decorate outside in our story garden.”

All the objects within the hallows are built by hand and bring all the things associated with the big day to life. The exhibit has just enough fright that it doesn’t scare the little ones too badly.

The last day to experience the Haunted Hallows is this Thursday. The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

