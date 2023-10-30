Haunted road in Maine has stories of murders, hangings, drownings

MAINE (WBNG) -- Tales of hangings, murders, drownings and scattered bones around the area have been passed down for generations about Death Valley Road in the Town of Maine.

A historic marker was put on the corner of Death Valley Road in 2021 highlighting some of the terrifying tales.

“It’s a legends and lore marker from the Pomeroy Foundation,” said Town of Maine Historian Susan Lisk. “The foundation puts these markers out there to signify that the tales may be true or may not be true.”

Lisk said the murder tale is related to a potential story about a couple getting murdered in a cabin nearby. There have been two hangings reported and another story about a drowning in a cider vat was also circling around in previous years.

Lisk said Maine takes Halloween very seriously, starting with a giant Halloween parade and followed by a massive Halloween party leading up to the holiday. This is to make sure children in the area get the ultimate Halloween experience.

“The town is full of trick-or-treaters,” said Lisk. “We personally get about 250 trick-or-treaters and we all look forward to it.”

If you’d like to visit the historic marker at Death Valley Road, you can head to 451 Fredericks Rd., Maine, NY.

