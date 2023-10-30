House of Sport hosts their first Halloween experience

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- House of Sport looked a little different today for their inaugural House of Halloween.

This event was created by a sister store in Rochester two years ago, and Dick’s Sporting Goods decided to try it out this year. Everyone who attended was able to trick-or-treat throughout the store at various places. There were activities for the whole family to enjoy including dressing up in your favorite Halloween costume.

“Every station has a sports theme based around Halloween,” said Community Experience Director Michael Wenner.

“There are different activities so there’s some coloring, arts and crafts. Downstairs we have doughnuts and cider for the kids,” said Wenner.

Wenner said that the building was built not just for the House of Sport but for the community and they want to give back to the city any way they can. The concept of trick-or-treating at the store was a great way for kids to collect candy in a safe environment. The event gave the employees a way to interact with each person and see the children’s creative ideas through coloring.

House of Sport is about community experiences and this event was a great way for all to have a spooktacular experience just days before Halloween.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.