Johnson City leads the way for Esports in Section IV

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - At the heart of all sports is competition, and that’s what you’ll find in room A107 at Johnson City High School.

It’s where the JC Esports team plays. Esports is when people compete by playing video games against each other. This year, schools around Section 4 are creating teams and its’ quickly getting popular.

There’s a 12-team league with 2 divisions competing in the soccer car game rocket league as they go for a section championship.

“All my years of coaching football and lacrosse. It feels just like that on game day here. It’s exciting. Kids have nerves in their stomachs and they’re excited to play. So it’s great from the competition aspect too. They get to represent their school doing something they love,” said Johnson City Esports co-coach Joseph Schieve.

Johnson City’s setup includes 10 high-tech PC setups and consoles like PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switches. It’s the perfect space for students to work on their video game skills.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve never played video games before or if you interested in a very specific few games. Everyone can just show up and sign up for a computer, an Xbox, or a PlayStation with their name in it and they can just play whatever game they want,” said Johnson City senior Robert Kroplewski.

Because even if students aren’t on the team, they can still use this space, creating a community around a passion they have.

“I mean it feels great because I get to watch the group grow because last year there was barely anybody and now look at the place it’s full,” added Johnson City junior Rudy Walton.

“For me the most important part is the comradery and the kids from freshman to seniors, girls and boys, both playing the same game supporting each other and cheering each other on,” said Schieve.

For the students who participate, there are plenty of opportunities beyond this room. There are over 170 college esports teams not to mention the various careers that involve video games giving these athletes a bright future.

“For example, a lot of the SUNY schools have their own teams and it would be nice to be on one of those teams. Or work at a company that creates games because I’ve been playing games since a very young age so it’s kind of been very integral to my life,” explained Kroplewski.

As of now, this is a big first step for esports in the area, and the league has plans to grow and achieve more.

Just like the students who are competing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.