New Concordia restaurant to open in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Little Endicott Heritage Center has undergone a transformation and is now home to the new Concordia restaurant.

The new place is located at 109 Odell Ave. It will offer authentic Italian and Italian-inspired dishes.

It is owned and operated by Chef Michael Romeo, who was born and raised in the area.

“I have been actually part of the Italy Endicott Board for the last six years and I’ve been participating in our neighborhood for probably the last 15 years,” said Romeo. “To be able to open up something in the neighborhood and also in the building that I’ve been part of for so long is just awesome.”

The restaurant will officially open on Nov. 1.

