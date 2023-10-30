Operation Christmas Child packing days

(WBNG) -- “Samaritans Purse: Operation Christmas Child” will be hosting packing days upstairs in the green room of the Baptist Church of Port Dickinson.

Upcoming dates include Monday from 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m., Nov. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m., Nov. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Nov. 4 from 9 to noon.

For more information contact Sharyn Skinner at Skinnerfarmny98@gmail.com.

