Operation Christmas Child packing days

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- “Samaritans Purse: Operation Christmas Child” will be hosting packing days upstairs in the green room of the Baptist Church of Port Dickinson.

Upcoming dates include Monday from 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m., Nov. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m., Nov. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Nov. 4 from 9 to noon.

For more information contact Sharyn Skinner at Skinnerfarmny98@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing PA woman’s vehicle found near human remains
Sheriff: Patron turns combative at restaurant
NY lawmakers urge Gov. Hochul to sign New York Heat Act
Emergency crews respond to glider crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Holiday Craft Fair
Southern Tier Independence Center’s Holiday Craft Fair
Southern Tier Independence Center’s Holiday Craft Fair
Journey to Royal: A WWII rescue Mission
Operation Christmas Child packing days