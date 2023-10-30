Police seize firearms, narcotics in search warrant of man who’s wanted in Dutchess County

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force news release, the members of the Metro SWAT Team successfully executed a search warrant on Oct. 26 and seized large amounts of firearms and narcotics off the streets of Binghamton.

The residence that was searched by the SWAT team and the special investigations unit is located at 10 Holland St. Apt. 1 in the City of Binghamton.

According to police, the following was seized from the residence:

A loaded 9mm caliber Stoeger brand handgun

one high-capacity magazine

9mm

Approximately 175.64 grams or 6.2 ounces of methamphetamine

Approximately 42 grams or 1.5 ounces of cocaine

Approximately 45 grams or 1.6 ounces of Fentanyl

$906 of suspected drug proceeds

Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics

Police said that Joshua J. Milton, 27-years-old, and Stephanie Nelson, 27-years-old, were arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed for the following:

Criminal possession of a Weapon in the third-degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second-degree

Five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree

Two counts of criminal Use of drug paraphernalia in the second-degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

According to police, in addition to the current investigation of Milton, he was wanted for an arrest warrant out of Dutchess County for 12 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, 14 counts of criminal possession of a controlled in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.