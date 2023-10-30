Sheriff: Patron turns combative at restaurant

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- According to a news release from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office a Binghamton man faces various charges for his involvement in a string of violence that began at a restaurant between staff and customers before escalating with sheriff deputies.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to a call for a disturbance at a business on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango. According to police, upon arrival, a group of patrons and staff were trying to control the situation and had the combative male restrained on the ground.

Deputies successfully restrained the male with handcuffs after a brief struggle, police said.

Investigation revealed that Hamail R. Waddell, 25-years-old, became irritated when his food took too long. He then reportedly entered the kitchen and engaged in a verbal altercation with staff claiming he would make his own food. The news release also said bystander customers overheard the disturbance and attempted to convince Waddell to exit the kitchen.

According to police, the disturbance escalated when bystanders intervened, Waddell reportedly spit in a woman’s face and punched at least two others. Waddell was then removed from the restaurant by patrons and staff who attempted to restrain him until officers arrived.

After deputies informed Waddell he was under arrest, he refused to enter the patrol vehicle where another brief struggle occurred, according to the news release. Police said Waddell began kicking the car doors and repeatedly struck his head on the car window.

Waddell was transported to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office for processing where he continued to struggle with officers, kicking the emergency fire door as well as breaking off the door handle, police said. EMS was summoned to the office after Waddell complained his head was injured. He was transported to Wilson Hospital for examination.

The news release said Waddell continued his combative behavior when transported to the hospital including berating and verbally harassing other patients despite being told to stop by deputies, hospital staff and security. Police said Waddell had to be sedated in order to conduct a CAT scan and provide medical care.

Waddell was released from the hospital care late afternoon on Oct. 29 and taken to Central Arraignment for the following charges:

Criminal mischief in the third degree, a class E felony

obstructing government administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, fighting in a public place, a violation

Harassment in the second degree, physical contact, a violation

Police stated that Waddell remains in custody and awaits arraignment on Monday.

