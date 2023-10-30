Southern Tier Independence Center’s Holiday Craft Fair

(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Independence Center is a not-for-profit organization that provides support services and advocacy on behalf of children and adults with all types of disabilities to promote full community inclusion and independence. As holidays creep around the corner, they will have their second annual Holiday Craft Fair.

The Holiday Craft Fair will be at 135 East Frederick St. in Binghamton from 10 to 3 p.m. It will feature homemade items and baked goods from around the area as well as activities for children. The event and parking are free, all proceeds will benefit the Southern Tier Independence Center and those they serve.

