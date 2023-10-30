Southern Tier Independence Center’s Holiday Craft Fair

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Independence Center is a not-for-profit organization that provides support services and advocacy on behalf of children and adults with all types of disabilities to promote full community inclusion and independence. As holidays creep around the corner, they will have their second annual Holiday Craft Fair.

The Holiday Craft Fair will be at 135 East Frederick St. in Binghamton from 10 to 3 p.m. It will feature homemade items and baked goods from around the area as well as activities for children. The event and parking are free, all proceeds will benefit the Southern Tier Independence Center and those they serve.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing PA woman’s vehicle found near human remains
Sheriff: Patron turns combative at restaurant
NY lawmakers urge Gov. Hochul to sign New York Heat Act
Emergency crews respond to glider crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Operation Christmas Child packing days
Southern Tier Independence Center’s Holiday Craft Fair
Journey to Royal: A WWII rescue Mission
Operation Christmas Child packing days