Student found dead on Binghamton University’s campus

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University announced Monday morning that a student was found dead on campus.

A letter from university President Harvey Stenger said Binghamton University Police and Harpur’s Ferry responded to the Bartle Library Tower in the center of campus where the student was found dead.

Stenger said a police investigation found no criminal activity involved in the student’s death.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the student,” said Stenger. “We are overwhelmed by the tragic nature of their passing.”

Classes were canceled for Monday and the university announced it would host a supportive session for its campus community.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.