Teen dangling over busy train tracks rescued

Take a Look at This: A curious kid gets stuck on a tiny ledge above busy NYC train tracks. (CNN, KOKI, NYPD, CPW, ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT, CLARK FAMILY)
By Jeremy Roth, TALAT and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Police in New York rushed to save a teen dangling from a bridge as a nearby train was bearing down.

NYPD officers say the teenager had climbed over the bridge barrier to get a closer look at the trains below and then became stuck on the tiny outer ledge.

Officers reached to pull him up, but the tension ratcheted up as an approaching train blared its horn.

After tense moments, the rescuers were able to safely secure the teen. He was visibly shaken but no worse for wear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing PA woman’s vehicle found near human remains
NY lawmakers urge Gov. Hochul to sign New York Heat Act
Emergency crews respond to glider crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Antisemitic online threats against Cornell University’s Jewish community under investigation

Latest News

Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
Maine mass shooter had numerous run-ins with authorities, showed warning signs long before shooting
Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s...
Lucky man wins $1 million after buying Powerball ticket waiting for chicken sandwich
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL...
Broncos blast Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ after beating Chiefs in surprising victory
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike