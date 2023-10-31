Binghamton women’s soccer set to square off with UMass Lowell in America East semifinal

(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - After winning the America East regular season title in women’s soccer, the Binghamton Bearcats are looking to keep their postseason going in the conference semifinals against the UMass Lowell Riverhawks on Thursday, November 2.

The Bearcats enter the postseason with a 5-0-3 record, which put them three points ahead of the second seed Maine. UMass Lowell was the four seed, and took down five seeded NJIT in the quarterfinal round. By virtue of their top seed, Binghamton got a first round bye into the semifinals.

When Binghamton and UMass Lowell squared off in the regular season, the Bearcats rode their offense to a 2-0 win.

Kickoff for the semifinal match is set for Thursday, November 2, kickoff at 6:07 pm.

