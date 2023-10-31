Broome County Forum brings ‘Blueys Big Show’ to the stage

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- “Bluey’s Big Play” the stage show will be coming to the Broome County Forum Theatre on Nov. 1 and 2.

The stage show is a brand-new theatrical adaptation based on the Emmy award-winning children’s television series that airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney Plus. Bluey’s Big Play brings the Heeler Family to life as they embark on the first live theater show in the US that features puppetry, live actors and iconic sets.

Actor in Bluey’s Big Play Charles Ball explained how the show is essentially an extended episode.

“So, like any of the other episodes, it’s really about just the family dynamic, the parents and how they play with the kids and interact with them,” said Ball. “And also trying to balance that with the parents trying to find their own way through their life, through the weekend.”

