Broome Sheriff identifies person killed in Colesville crash

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has identified 17-year-old Makai Wilkinson of Harpursville as the person who died in a crash in the Town of Colesville on Oct. 30.

The office said Wilkinson was driving a pickup truck with two other passengers on Welton Street when the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree. Two passengers were transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries but Wilkinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harpursville School District sent out a statement on Monday highlighting the impact Wilkinson’s death has had on the community.

“The profound impact of this news has left our close-knit community in shock and grief-stricken,” said the Superintendent of Schools Heath Georgia. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families as they navigate through this unimaginable tragedy. During these challenging times, it is vital that we come together to support and comfort one another.”

The statement also noted the school’s crisis team is available for students to utilize if they need it.

