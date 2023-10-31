A chilly Halloweeen
Some snowflakes tonight?
TUESDAY, HALLOWEEN: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 42 (38-44) Wind W becoming S 3-8 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.25″ 20% Low 30 (26-32) Wind L&V
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. There could be some rain showers. 0-.05″ rain
0-T” snow 20% Cold. High 42 (38-44) Wind NW 10-20 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 26 Wind NW becoming SW 5-15 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 44 Low 30
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52 Low 34
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 54 Low 40
SUNDAY, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS: Mostly cloudy. High 54 Low 40
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain showers. Falling temperatures. 20% High 46 Low 30
Cool and quiet Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A weak low moving through the Great Lakes
will give us a few snow showers Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
High pressure gives us some sunshine by Thursday. It will be a cool day, but temperatures will climb
Friday and into the weekend.
We’ll have some clouds Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. A cold front will come through
Monday. We’ll have showers with early highs in the 40s.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.