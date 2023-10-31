A chilly Halloweeen

TUESDAY, HALLOWEEN: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 42 (38-44) Wind W becoming S 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.25″ 20% Low 30 (26-32) Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. There could be some rain showers. 0-.05″ rain

0-T” snow 20% Cold. High 42 (38-44) Wind NW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 26 Wind NW becoming SW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 44 Low 30

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52 Low 34

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 54 Low 40

SUNDAY, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS: Mostly cloudy. High 54 Low 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain showers. Falling temperatures. 20% High 46 Low 30

Cool and quiet Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A weak low moving through the Great Lakes

will give us a few snow showers Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

High pressure gives us some sunshine by Thursday. It will be a cool day, but temperatures will climb

Friday and into the weekend.

We’ll have some clouds Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. A cold front will come through

Monday. We’ll have showers with early highs in the 40s.

