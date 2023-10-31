Delhi man pleads guilty to sexual conduct with a minor, receives probation

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- According to a news release from the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, a Delhi man was convicted for attempted disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree following a guilty plea in Delaware County Court on Oct. 30.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith shared that John L. Moscato, 42-years-old, prior to pleading guilty, the defendant admitted that he had engaged in sexually explicit conversations online with a person he believed was a child. The defendant also admitted that the character and content of the online conversations included nudity and sexual conduct as well as acknowledging that the communications were harmful to minors, the news release said.

Moscato was sentenced to three years of probation supervision with sex offender terms and conditions which include prohibiting the defendant from associating with any individual under the age of 18 without direct supervision from an adult approved by the probation officer. The terms and conditions also prohibit Moscato from entering any place where children congregate and all of the defendant’s electronic devices will also be subjected to monitoring by the Delaware County Probation Department.

Delaware County Court imposed fines and surcharges that total $700,000.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.