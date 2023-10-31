FBI, local agencies investigating antisemitic online threats against Cornell University’s Jewish community

Ithaca (WBNG) -- New York State Police guarded the Center for Jewish Living at Cornell University on Oct. 30 as the FBI and local agencies investigate a series of antisemitic online threats directed at the Jewish community.

The posts were made over the weekend on an online forum called GreekRank, which is typically used to rank fraternity and sorority chapters on college campuses. The posts, which have since been removed, depict graphic threats of murder and rape to Jewish people while also comparing them to animals.

“Threats of violence are absolutely intolerable, and we will work to ensure that the person or people who posted them are punished to the full extent of the law,” said Cornell University President Martha Pollack in a statement sent to the campus community Oct. 29. “The virulence and destructiveness of antisemitism is real and deeply impacting our Jewish students, faculty and staff as well as the entire Cornell community.”

104West!, the home of the Center for Jewish Living, was explicitly named in the threats made online. Monday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul traveled to the campus and met with Jewish student leaders at the center in a roundtable discussion in response to the threats.

“I came here in person with one strong message: that we will not tolerate threats, or hatred, or antisemitism or any kind of hatred that makes people feel vulnerable and exposes people and makes them feel insecure in a place that they should be enjoying their campus life without fear that someone could cause them harm,” Hochul said in a press conference following the discussion.

The governor said State Police have ramped up security on college campuses since the beginning of October and that she will continue to direct the agency to do so. Although Cornell Campus Police and State Police are on campus outside the Jewish Center today, an Israeli refugee in Ithaca told 12 News she hopes the security doesn’t end when the investigation does.

“After fleeing Israel, I landed in Ithaca to seek refuge, but I also saw that the already very high level of antisemitism was rising across the U.S.,” said Adelaine Davidoff, an Israeli refugee who recently returned to Ithaca. “I knew and felt from students and my family who use the Jewish centers on campus that the safety was not okay.”

Davidoff sent an email to campus leaders four days before the online threats were made, urging them to provide security to Jewish community spaces like 104West! on campus because of the antisemitic threats being made nationwide. She said it’s an unfortunate reality that Jewish spaces need security, but it is necessary.

“I really hope that this is a wake-up call that the university needs to provide necessary security to students,” she said.

Cornell’s Student and Campus Life and Dean of Students Office said Monday evening that they have been meeting with students and individuals following the threats and plan to offer accommodations for Jewish students affected by the threats. Cornell University Police Department (CUPD) also released a statement stressing continued law enforcement presence on the campus.

“We have increased patrols and arranged additional security for our Jewish students and organizations on and off campus, and the university is in constant communication with these groups,” CUPD said in a statement.

The investigation into who made the threats continues and is being conducted by the FBI, State Police and Cornell University Police.

