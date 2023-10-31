Greater Binghamton Airport host annual ‘Trunk or Treat’

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Airport hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Halloween.

The airport welcomed little goblins, superheroes, princesses and other unique disguised children to the terminal.

In addition to the airport’s tenants and the airport itself, county departments came to participate and hand out candy to its visitors. Commissioner of Aviation Mark Keefner shared why the airport participates in the trunk-or-treat event.

“It provides a safe, dry and basically controlled environment in which kids can trick or treat,” said Keefner. “And if they are able to be here as a family but also get to utilize their airport terminal.”

Keefner added that the event has been celebrated for many years and it is a great tradition to see the kids dressed up at the airport.

