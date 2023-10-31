Harper Stantz’s killer could be released on parole

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Harper Stantz’s killer could be freed.

That’s according to Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak, who announced in a Facebook video that Kevin L. Wilcox, 37, will appear before the New York State Board of Parole and be considered for release to community supervision.

Wilcox struck and killed Stantz and injured her 19-year-old friend with his vehicle while he was impaired by drugs on March 11, 2019, in Binghamton. Stantz was 16-years-old.

He was convicted for aggravated vehicular homicide and received an indeterminate prison sentence between a minimum of five years to 15 years in prison on July 7, 2019.

Korchak said his office has contacted the Board of Parole to show its opposition to his release. Yet, Korchak said he encourages the community to reach out to the board to object to his freedom. You can reach out to the parole board by following this link.

Below is Wilcox’s information and address for letters to the parole board:

Kevin L. Wilcox

DOB: Jan. 4, 1986

DIN# 19B1853

Attn: Guidance Unit

Wyoming Correctional Facility

3203 Dunbar Rd.

P.P. Box 501

Attica, NY 14011

To: M. Johnston

Supervising Offender Rehabilitation Coordinator

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.