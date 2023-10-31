Harper Stantz’s killer could be released on parole

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Harper Stantz’s killer could be freed.

That’s according to Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak, who announced in a Facebook video that Kevin L. Wilcox, 37, will appear before the New York State Board of Parole and be considered for release to community supervision.

Wilcox struck and killed Stantz and injured her 19-year-old friend with his vehicle while he was impaired by drugs on March 11, 2019, in Binghamton. Stantz was 16-years-old.

He was convicted for aggravated vehicular homicide and received an indeterminate prison sentence between a minimum of five years to 15 years in prison on July 7, 2019.

Korchak said his office has contacted the Board of Parole to show its opposition to his release. Yet, Korchak said he encourages the community to reach out to the board to object to his freedom. You can reach out to the parole board by following this link.

Below is Wilcox’s information and address for letters to the parole board:

  • Kevin L. Wilcox
  • DOB: Jan. 4, 1986
  • DIN# 19B1853
  • Attn: Guidance Unit
  • Wyoming Correctional Facility
  • 3203 Dunbar Rd.
  • P.P. Box 501
  • Attica, NY 14011
  • To: M. Johnston
  • Supervising Offender Rehabilitation Coordinator

