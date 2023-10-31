Here are ways to stay safe this Halloween

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On Halloween, families need to be aware of the tricks they might encounter.

Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge said there are multiple things families can do to keep their children safe this Halloween.

He explains two sides to safety: What we can do to keep children safe and what we can do to keep ourselves safe.

For children, make sure they stay out of the streets when there are sidewalks available, try to have something reflective or glow in the dark so they stand out to motorists and make sure families inspect the candy they receive, making sure not to eat anything that was not in its original wrapper.

“This is the time for little kids to have a great night.,” Chief Dodge said. “There is a lot of excitement and a lot of fun surrounding Halloween. So, we just need to make sure we do our part to keep it safe and fun for everyone.”

Chief Dodge said adults need to keep in mind to drive slower in neighborhoods and pay a little more attention to avoid a Halloween tragedy.

For those areas that do not have sidewalks, he wants families to be extra careful. Dodge explains to always walk toward the flow of traffic so that you can see the cars coming and react faster if necessary.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.