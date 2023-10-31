Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.

The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.

It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.

Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.

There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.

In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.

It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Colesville crash
Student found dead on Binghamton University’s campus
Sheriff: Patron turns combative at restaurant
Missing PA woman’s vehicle found near human remains
Police seize firearms, narcotics in search warrant of man who’s wanted in Dutchess County

Latest News

Broome County Forum brings ‘Blueys Big Show’ to the stage
Broome County Forum brings ‘Blueys Big Show’ to the stage
Man pleads guilty to weapon charge that stems from rollover crash
Zionist Organization at Binghamton University holds memorial for terrorism victims
Jacob Lew, former treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, testifies during a Senate...
Senate confirms Jacob Lew as US ambassador to Israel