Man pleads guilty to weapon charge that stems from rollover crash

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- According to a news release sent by the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, a man originally from Queens pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony.

Deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Town of Franklin in July 2022, the news release said. Upon arrival, police said the rollover crash injured several passengers and required hospitalization. Narcotics were found on the scene which prompted a search where additional narcotics were found as well as drug paraphernalia and a .380 semi-automatic Cobra Denali handgun, the news release stated.

Police said through investigation that Terrence Mewborn, 30-years-old, was linked to both the narcotics and handgun recovered from the scene.

On Oct. 30, Mewborn pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, admitting the handgun belonged to him despite not having a pistol permit.

The district attorney’s office shared that the plea was entered pursuant to a negotiated disposition. Mewborn is anticipated to be sentenced to a two-to-four-year sentence in state prison.

