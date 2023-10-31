New ‘MUVement as Medicine’ class helps community let loose

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Tioga County is getting a new class to help with mental health and handicapped community members.

Amber Pinkey was a Boys & Girls Club child growing up. Now, she is a volunteer and is bringing this special class to the community.

“MUVement as Medicine” is for all levels and abilities to deal with the trauma of COVID lockdowns, the anxieties of life or just to let loose.

Pinkey said for one hour, two times a week, she’ll pump up the music, stretch, dance and sing to help eliminate the stress people are feeling. This began when she was in massage therapy school and she and her classmates would take breaks during class to dance and sing around to ground themselves again.

”The Boys & Girls Club really provided a safe place both mentally and physically for me as a kid,” Pinkey said. “So, I thought it would be a great collaboration for me as an adult to make a ‘movement as medicine’ class.”

Pinkey said this class is a drug-free path to happiness.

Classes begin in November and will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Boys & Girls Club of Tioga County. There will also be a second location at “Hustle” on Watson Boulevard on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon for anyone outside of the Owego area.

To sign up you can contact the Boys & Girls Club by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.