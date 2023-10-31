Owners found not guilty in ‘The Colonial rape case’

UPDATE:

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Colonial Bar & Restaurant owners, Jordan Ringden and Yaron Kweller, have been found not guilty of their crimes by a Broome County Jury.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In court Tuesday, both The People and the defense in “The Colonial rape case” delivered their closing arguments and presented the jury with the evidence they feel proves the correct verdict.

Attorney Tom Jackson, who is representing Jordan Ringden, was first to address the jury. He highlighted how when meeting New York State Trooper Elyssa Brege, after placing a 911 call, the alleged victim made no allegations of sexual misconduct against Ringden.

Jackson also brought attention to The People not calling the friend of the alleged victim who drove them home from downtown Binghamton as a witness. He submitted that due to this woman being sober, she would have been able to give potentially the clearest testimony of any witness.

Attorney Elena Fast, who is representing Yaron Kweller, focused on the evidence presented throughout the trial; particularly security footage from The Colonial. From the footage, she claimed the alleged victim and her friend did not appear to look uncomfortable. She also pointed to the alleged victim kissing Kweller in the video.

She also spoke about the texts of the encounter that refer to it as consensual as well as texts regarding seeking settlement money from the defendants.

In relation to these points, Fast said, “Regret is not rape.”

Prosecutor Alyssa Congdon, on behalf of The People, said much of the evidence brought up by the defense was, “Smoke to cloud your vision about what happened in that basement.” She regarded the actions of the alleged victims and her friends in the hours following the potential assault.

“How is someone supposed to act after getting raped?” Congdon asked the jury. “Is there a handbook?”

Congdon pleaded with the jury to consider only what happened at the basement of the 141 Washington St. office basement and not what happened the following days.

