Person of interest taken into custody for antisemtic threats against Cornell University

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that a person has been taken into custody for making antisemitic threats toward Cornell University.

Hochul said that an individual is in the custody of New York State Police for questioning for threatening a mass shooting at the campus directed toward its Jewish population.

The posts threatening deadly violence against Jewish students at Cornell University were discovered over the weekend on GreekRank, a website where people write reviews for fraternities and sororities. One post specifically targeted the building that houses the university’s Center of Jewish Living and a Kosher cafeteria.

“The post that we saw, which called for Jewish people to be murdered, that is not about Israel at all, right,” said Executive Director of Cornell Hillel Rabbi Ari Weiss. The rabbi, a grandson of Holocaust survivors continued, “That is not about Israel at all, right? That is a specific threat, that is incitement, that is hate speech.”

Governor Kathy Hochl also announced $50 million in grants for local law enforcement agencies to prevent and solve hate crimes and other crimes. $25 million has been announced in security funding for at-risk community groups and cultural centers, an expansion of the New York State Police’s social media analysis unit, and a new initiative from the Division of Human Rights.

