The Pink Ribbon Butterfly Project brings joy to individuals facing cancer

By Jailah Pettis
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Pink Ribbon Butterfly Project will host a virtual auction on Nov. 12 at 6:00 pm.

The Pink Ribbon Butterfly Project was founded by Traci Pena. Pena decided to create this organization because at a young age, she lost her mother to Breast Cancer. Pena says that she never really knew how to deal with the death of her mother.

“It took me a long time into my adulthood to grieve over the loss and to figure out what to do with that negative thing that happened in my life, said Pena.”

She decided to focus the project on educating survivors, thrivers and those about the disease. Pena also wanted to incorporate laughter as a way to cope with Breast Cancer after studying the science behind it. A lot of times, people face a negative experience with cancer or chemo, and she wanted to turn their challenges into positives.

The Pink Ribbon Butterfly Project’s virtual auction will feature 30 raffle items sponsored by community members. Each day a new item is displayed on the Facebook page and tickets can be purchased for the drawing. Pena said that two of her favorite items haven’t been posted yet but they are well worth it. A lot of the sponsored items can be enjoyed by men and women dealing with Breast Cancer.

Pena loves to empower and make someone laugh who is going through a personal battle.

The last day to purchase tickets is Nov. 12 at 5:45 pm on their Facebook page.

