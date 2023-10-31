Red Wings skirt past New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 1:25 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders.

Daniel Sprong, Jake Walman and J.T. Compher also scored for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-0 in the third period and snapped a three-game skid (0-2-1). Ville Husso stopped 37 shots. Casey Cizikas, Noah Dobson and Bo Horvat had goals for the Islanders, who had won two straight. Ilya Sorokin finished with 32 saves. In the extra period, after the Islanders failed to clear the puck in their end of the ice, Raymond got a return pass from Compher and beat Sorokin from the right side for his third goal of the season.

