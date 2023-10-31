Red Wings skirt past New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) leaves the ice after the overtime period of an...
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) leaves the ice after the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 1:25 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders.

Daniel Sprong, Jake Walman and J.T. Compher also scored for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-0 in the third period and snapped a three-game skid (0-2-1). Ville Husso stopped 37 shots. Casey Cizikas, Noah Dobson and Bo Horvat had goals for the Islanders, who had won two straight. Ilya Sorokin finished with 32 saves. In the extra period, after the Islanders failed to clear the puck in their end of the ice, Raymond got a return pass from Compher and beat Sorokin from the right side for his third goal of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Colesville crash
Student found dead on Binghamton University’s campus
Sheriff: Patron turns combative at restaurant
Missing PA woman’s vehicle found near human remains
Police seize firearms, narcotics in search warrant of man who’s wanted in Dutchess County

Latest News

Binghamton women’s soccer set to square off with UMass Lowell in America East semifinal
Johnson City high school Esports team practices.
Johnson City leads the way for esports in Section IV
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) slides across the crease to make a save...
Buffalo goalie Luukkonen gets 1st career shutout as Sabres beat Avalanche 4-0
Johnson City leads the way for Esports in Section IV