Some snow showers move in for midweek

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers or flurries possible. Low: 26-31

Wednesday: Partial sun. 30% chance of a few snow showers. High: 37-42

Wednesday Night: Turning partly cloudy and cold. Low: 21-27

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight into Wednesday an upper-level disturbance slides into the northeast and should bring some snow showers to us. Some rain showers could mix in as well during the day, but no significant accumulation is expected. Any accumulation of snow will be light, and on grass and elevated surfaces. Highs will be around 40.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet with partly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will get back into the low 50s Friday.

This coming weekend looks quiet with partial sun with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows remain seasonable; in the upper 30s.

