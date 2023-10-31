Vestal Elks Lodge Veteran Donations Drive

(WBNG) -- The Vestal Elks Lodge is accepting donations for veterans in nursing homes.

On Nov. 10, at the Elks Lodge at 2071 Vestal Pkwy West, you can drop off items and monetary donations for veterans. Donations will be accepted from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Elks Lodge is seeking the following items:

Portable radio/CD players

White noise machines

Stamps

Ladies and men’s socks

Ladies and men’s sweatshirts (all sizes)

Ladies and men’s T-shirts (all sizes)

Good paint brushes

Sandpaper

Apple Barrel paints (variety of colors)

Small wood craft projects (birdhouses, etc.)

Watercolor paper

Large print puzzle books

Fidget toys (spinners, squishy balls, popper, etc.)

Monetary donations

Items will be distributed to the Oxford Veterans Home, Willow Point Nursing Facility and Absolut Care Nursing Home.

For more information, call George Lights at 570-840-1768.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.