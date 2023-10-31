Vestal Elks Lodge Veteran Donations Drive
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Vestal Elks Lodge is accepting donations for veterans in nursing homes.
On Nov. 10, at the Elks Lodge at 2071 Vestal Pkwy West, you can drop off items and monetary donations for veterans. Donations will be accepted from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Elks Lodge is seeking the following items:
- Portable radio/CD players
- White noise machines
- Stamps
- Ladies and men’s socks
- Ladies and men’s sweatshirts (all sizes)
- Ladies and men’s T-shirts (all sizes)
- Good paint brushes
- Sandpaper
- Apple Barrel paints (variety of colors)
- Small wood craft projects (birdhouses, etc.)
- Watercolor paper
- Large print puzzle books
- Fidget toys (spinners, squishy balls, popper, etc.)
- Monetary donations
Items will be distributed to the Oxford Veterans Home, Willow Point Nursing Facility and Absolut Care Nursing Home.
For more information, call George Lights at 570-840-1768.
