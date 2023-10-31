Woodrow Wilson Elementary School shows off Halloween spirit in character parade

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Students from Woodrow Wilson Elementary School showed their Halloween spirit in the school’s character parade on Halloween.

Family and community members were able to watch the students show off their costumes which featured many unique characters from Barbies to witches and even a dragon.

The Woodrow Wilson Elementary School Principal Daniel Miller said the parade is a fun experience that allows kids to feel like celebrities for an afternoon before heading out to celebrate this evening.

“It’s really just a great way for the students to kick off their events for Halloween a lot of them are going trick or treating this evening so this kind of just jump-started that for them,” said Miller. “Once the parade is over [students] go back in and have parties with their classroom.”

Miller added that during the school day, many of the classrooms focus on Halloween-themed lessons such as history and how to stay safe on the holiday.

