Zionist Organization at Binghamton University holds memorial for terrorism victims

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As the war in the Middle East continues, students from Binghamton University are bringing awareness to those who are being held hostage in Gaza.

Members of the Zionist Organization at the university held a display memorial for the hostages held by Hamas. This act was inspired by the demonstrations in Tel Aviv in an art museum and was taken to places including Times Square and the Lincoln Memorial.

The main objective is to pay homage to those in the Jewish community who are without their families during Sabbath. The Sabbath is celebrated each week by the Jewish community and is a time for the family to come together with loved ones at the Sabbath table. The table at Binghamton University was paying tribute to those unable to celebrate with their families.

Binghamton University student Adria Greenwald shared the impact the war has on her as part of the Jewish Community.

“It’s heartbreaking, it really is, regardless of whether I know these people or not, they are all my brothers and sisters,” said Greenwald. “We’re a part of one nation, we really feel it when one of ours is gone, and it’s just crazy to see how many of us are just not with the people that they know and that they love.”

On Wednesday night the group will be holding a bake sale with a recipe for cookies that were used by one of the hostages.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.