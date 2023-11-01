1,000 essential needs bags prepped, ready for distribution

(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Junior League of Binghamton announced the completion of organizing 1,000 essential needs bags.

The bags contain specific items to benefit impoverished community members and those who experience homelessness. This includes shampoo, toothbrushes, soap and more.

To distribute the bags, the league teamed up with Outreach Ministries, which is an organization that serves the less fortunate and homeless in Binghamton. Director of Outreach Ministries Barbara Donnelly said the organization is extremely thankful to participate in this since the need in our area has, “been beyond anything we ever imagined.”

“This type of supplies are stuff that you cannot buy on SNAP anything taxable you cannot buy,” said Donnelly. “So, they cannot buy deodorant or shampoo. So, all these lovely things they donated are going to be like gold to these people because they can’t buy them.”

Donnelly added that based on the organization’s number for August, they have served more than 2,300 families and more than 11,000 individuals.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student found dead on Binghamton University’s campus
Broome Sheriff identifies person killed in Colesville crash
One killed in Colesville crash
Owners found not guilty in ‘The Colonial rape case’
Harper Stantz’s killer could be released on parole

Latest News

Chenango County Health Department shares Halloween safety tips
Broome Co. Health Department awarded $6.3M grant for lead poisoning advocacy
Candor EMS to hold open house at community Fall Festival
UHS announces new pharmacy to downtown Johnson City