1,000 essential needs bags prepped, ready for distribution

(WBNG) -- The Junior League of Binghamton announced the completion of organizing 1,000 essential needs bags.

The bags contain specific items to benefit impoverished community members and those who experience homelessness. This includes shampoo, toothbrushes, soap and more.

To distribute the bags, the league teamed up with Outreach Ministries, which is an organization that serves the less fortunate and homeless in Binghamton. Director of Outreach Ministries Barbara Donnelly said the organization is extremely thankful to participate in this since the need in our area has, “been beyond anything we ever imagined.”

“This type of supplies are stuff that you cannot buy on SNAP anything taxable you cannot buy,” said Donnelly. “So, they cannot buy deodorant or shampoo. So, all these lovely things they donated are going to be like gold to these people because they can’t buy them.”

Donnelly added that based on the organization’s number for August, they have served more than 2,300 families and more than 11,000 individuals.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.