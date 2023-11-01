Ahead of General Elections, Ryan and Battisti describe what district attorney position should be

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The general elections of 2023 will be held on Nov. 7. Perhaps the biggest race in Broome County is for district attorney.

Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan, a Democrat, faces off against Defense Attorney Paul Battisti, a Republican who is running for the second time. Battisti won the GOP Primary against incumbent DA Mike Korchak in June.

They spoke with 12 News about what they think the position should be.

Q: Why do you want to be the Broome County District Attorney?

Matt Ryan: “Well, my experience for 9 years with the Division for Youth and then I went to law school I was a public defender for 15 years, the Mayor of Binghamton which has ramifications for the kinds of experience I have to run a big office. And then, also, the fact that I’ve been doing pro-bono work for more than 10 years, I’ve seen the criminal justice system throughout my whole life, and I think we can do much better. Certainly, the primary function of a DA is to prosecute crime but, what are we doing to prevent it in the first place? And that’s where my experience comes in. When I was mayor, we had gang prevention, we had a youth bureau, and the day I left office, for some reason the next administration cut it out. You can see a rise, especially in violent crime by young people in Binghamton, in Endicott, in these areas because there are a lot of young people who don’t have anyone that really shows them that the community cares about them, we’re going to change that when I’m DA, we’re going to make sure that people pay attention, mentor these young people, show them that there’s a pipeline to success rather than jail. And we can do that in a community our size.”

Paul Battisti: “The community that I currently live in, is not the community that I was raised in. As a father of five, I want to ensure that my children are as safe as they can possibly be and I think as Broome County’s next District Attorney there’s a lot we can do to not only make Broome County safer but really increase the quality of life.”

Q: You were Mayor of Binghamton once; do you think this is something that could help you as DA?

Matt Ryan: “Anybody who inherits this position has a big task in front of him because you have a skeleton crew there. Not only are attorneys leaving but also support staff because they don’t want to work for my opponent, and they’ve found other opportunities and they’re not waiting around to see who wins. I’m encouraging those who are willing to stay, to stay because when I win, we can work together. I don’t want to gut the whole place; I want to make sure we have a different tactic on how we do things. To prosecute crime vigorously when it happens but really put in place the kind of atmosphere where, for instance, we can have a grant writing program within the DA’s office, we can appeal to use some of the money from traffic diversion to create programs that help people. If we don’t prevent crime, it’s either going to stay where it is or get worse. When I was Mayor, the city was almost bankrupt, I took the city in the worst recession in 80 years, and I left a 9-million-dollar surplus after 8 years. They haven’t had to raise taxes for 10 years because of the reforms we put in place, I know how to run a big organization. I think the things, the reforms we can make and how we deal with the criminal justice system in Broome County will make their lives easier. I plan on bringing in social workers and things like that who work on the street with mentally ill people, they do it in Ithaca, it’s a tremendously successful program. There are so many things we’re doing in the country; that we’re not doing here that we have to find what works for our community.

Q: Do you think your relationship with Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar would have an impact if you were to become DA?

Paul Battisti: “I think it’s important that you have good working relationships with the men and women in law enforcement. I’ve been a Union attorney through Council 82, those are the state organizations that I represent all the men and women of law enforcement in Broome County and then NISPIA, that’s the New York State Investigators attorney. I’ve been able to represent those unions and represent individuals charged with those crimes for the last approximately 20 years and there’s never been an allegation of anything inappropriate, I think d to have relationships. To think that a relationship, a positive working relationship with the men and women of law enforcement is inappropriate, in my opinion, that defies logic.”

