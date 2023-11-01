Binghamton men’s soccer set to battle UMBC in America East quarterfinal

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - For the second time in as many years, the Binghamton men’s soccer team will face off with the UMBC Retrievers in the first round of the America East conference tournament. It is also the second-straight time these two teams are facing off in the postseason after ending the regular season against each other.

The Bearcats finished the 2023 season with two wins, two losses, and three draws in America East play. While overall, BU finished 4-9-3 on the year against all opponents.

Binghamton ended the regular season on October 31 with a 2-2 draw against the Retrievers on the road. And they’ll head right back down to Baltimore for their quarterfinal game this Saturday, November 4.

