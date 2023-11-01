Binghamton men’s soccer set to battle UMBC in America East quarterfinal

(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - For the second time in as many years, the Binghamton men’s soccer team will face off with the UMBC Retrievers in the first round of the America East conference tournament. It is also the second-straight time these two teams are facing off in the postseason after ending the regular season against each other.

The Bearcats finished the 2023 season with two wins, two losses, and three draws in America East play. While overall, BU finished 4-9-3 on the year against all opponents.

Binghamton ended the regular season on October 31 with a 2-2 draw against the Retrievers on the road. And they’ll head right back down to Baltimore for their quarterfinal game this Saturday, November 4.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student found dead on Binghamton University’s campus
Broome Sheriff identifies person killed in Colesville crash
One killed in Colesville crash
Owners found not guilty in ‘The Colonial rape case’
Harper Stantz’s killer could be released on parole

Latest News

Binghamton women’s soccer set to square off with UMass Lowell in America East semifinal
Ithaca Bombers
Ithaca field hockey breaks into Top 25 rankings for first time in program history
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) leaves the ice after the overtime period of an...
Red Wings skirt past New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime
Johnson City high school Esports team practices.
Johnson City leads the way for esports in Section IV