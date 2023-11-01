Chenango County Historical Society to host ‘National Author’s Day’ celebration

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Historical Society is partnering up with the SUNY Morrisville Norwich Campus to once against host a National Author’s Day celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The event will feature different authors sharing their unique work with the community. Some of the authors are based in Chenango County while others come from different states.

Norwich resident Sharon Donahe is one of the authors presenting her genealogical work at the event.

“The first book I published was my father’s autobiography,” said Donahe. “It was quite something to actually in your hands the first book you ever publish.”

The event will conclude with the presentation of the Chenango County Historical Journal: A journal that’s been published for the past 11 years. It contains the stories of the county and nearby towns.

“It covers some folklore, interested perspectives and some memoirs from people,” said Chenango County Historical Society Executive Director Jessica Moquin.

The event is free and starts at 1 p.m. The Norwich campus is located at 20 Conkey Ave. in Norwich.

Moquin and Donahe both agree that the event is a great way for people to learn about important history while having fun.

“It’s my opinion that the best of history is told by the stories of people that live it,” said Donahe. “I have the pleasure of bringing those stories to life.”

