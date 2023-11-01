District attorney, defense attorney react to not guilty verdict in ‘The Colonial rape case’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, former owners of The Colonial Bar & Restaurant, Yaron Kweller and Jordan Rindgen, were found not guilty by a jury on all charges.

Kweller was found not guilty of rape and Rindgen was found not guilty of the unlawful dealing of a child. Both men were found not guilty on the charge of a criminal sexual act.

In a statement to 12 News, the attorney for Kweller; Elena Fast said, “On February 22, 2022, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office made an unfounded and legally unsupportable decision to arrest Yaron Kweller and Jordan Rindgen for sexual assault allegations. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office decided to arrest Mr. Kweller and Mr. Rindgen despite there being no evidence that any crime had occurred.”

Fast added, “Our clients are relieved that after a two-year battle, they can begin to rebuild their lives and livelihood, which were destroyed by this malicious prosecution.”

In a statement about the not-guilty verdict, Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak said, “In all trial cases, the criminal justice system requires that, in order to convict, all jurors must agree that each element of the crimes charged is proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The court instructs the jury that “probably guilty” is not enough. The jury in this case, by their verdict, believed that the evidence presented did not rise to the level of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The not-guilty verdict ends an almost two-year legal process after the first police report related to these allegations was filed after the Nov. 27, 2021 incident at 141 Washington St.

