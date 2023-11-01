First snow of the season for some behind us; is there more sun in front?

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers taper. Any accumulations will be minimal and on elevated surfaces and grass. Low: 21-28

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 40-46

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 27-33

Forecast Discussion:

Lake effect snow showers will taper into the overnight hours. Lows drop into the 20s. Any snowfall accumulation will be less than 1″ and on elevated surfaces and grass.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet with partly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will get back into the low 50s Friday. Winds will gust to 25-30mph Friday.

The weekend looks quiet with partial sun with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows remain seasonable; in the upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week look a tad bit unsettled and could bring a shower or two. Highs will be in the 50s again.

