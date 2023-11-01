You can support local families with ‘holiday giving boxes’ donations

(WBNG) -- It is the fourth year that Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) teamed up with multiple local organizations to provide holiday meals for families this holiday season.

The group is raising funds from now until Dec. 15. The goal is to raise more than $16,000 and to create 275 boxes. A donation of $60 would provide one entire meal for a family of four to six people but any monetary amount will be accepted. 30 of the boxes will be distributed to local veterans using funds from the Broome County Veterans Project.

The boxes will include a variety of food items including turkey, cranberry sauce, corn and more.

“This one give families an opportunity to cook their own meal,” said Lupardo. “There’s a certain pride that families feel getting around the kitchen and making the meal themselves and knowing that a lot of the food that we’re sourcing comes from local farmers is honestly one of the original ideas and one of the things that led us to this.”

Partners that helped make the initiative successful include Assemblywomen Donna Lupardo, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, Broome County, Broome County Veterans Resilience Project, CHOW, Broome Tioga BOCES School Nutrition Services and the Leadership Alliance.

Holiday meal boxes will be distributed on Dec. 18. Follow the link to donate or learn more.

