Ithaca field hockey breaks into Top 25 rankings for first time in program history

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Ithaca Bombers field hockey team has ridden a successful 2023 season into the first Top 25 ranking in the team’s history this week. The National Field Hockey Coaches Association put the Bombers in the 25th spot in their October 31 rankings.

Ithaca is 13-5 on the season and is the No. 1 seed heading into the Liberty League Championship this weekend. The Bombers will host the winner of Vassar and Union on Friday at Higgins Stadium in a semifinal contest.

If the Bombers win that semifinal, they’ll host the conference championship game on Sunday, November 5 against William Smith or Rochester. The winner of that match will receive the Liberty League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.

