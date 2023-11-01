It’s feeling like Winter

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. There could be some rain showers. 0-.15″ rain

0-25″ (.50″) snow 30% Cold. High 40 (36-42) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

wbng (wbng)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Mostly cloudy with snow showers in lake effect bands. 0-.25″ Low 24

(20-28) Wind NW becoming SW 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 44 (44-46) Wind SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Wind SSW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High 54 Low 38

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 54 Low 40

SUNDAY, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 20% High 56 Low 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain showers. 20% High 54 Low 40

TUESDAY, ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 40% High 48 Low 36

A weak low moving through the Northeast will give us a few snow showers today. There could be some

rain showers. A mix of clear skies and clouds tonight, along with some lake effect snow showers.

High pressure gives us some sunshine Thursday. It will be a cool day, but temperatures will climb

Friday and into the weekend.

We’ll have some clouds Saturday. A low will track through to our north Sunday. The cold front dip

in from the north, giving us some clouds and showers Sunday. Another low will move in from the west

Monday with clouds and showers. As the low moves out, we could have some mixed showers Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.