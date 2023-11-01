Rockefeller Center selects spruce from Vestal to be displayed in New York City

(Tishman Speyer/Rockefeller Center)
By Mikayla Carney
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Rockefeller Center announced that the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from Vestal.

The center selected the Norway spruce tree and will cut it down on Nov. 9. The tree is expected to arrive at the Rockefeller Center in New York City on Nov. 11.

The spruce will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored energy-efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star. The tree lighting ceremony will broadcast live on Nov. 29. The display will end on Jan. 13.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student found dead on Binghamton University’s campus
Broome Sheriff identifies person killed in Colesville crash
One killed in Colesville crash
Owners found not guilty in ‘The Colonial rape case’
Harper Stantz’s killer could be released on parole

Latest News

Sheriff seeks help from residents in finding man with outstanding warrant
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
The Pink Ribbon Butterfly Project brings joy to individuals facing cancer
Broome Sheriff identifies person killed in Colesville crash
Suspect arrested for antisemitic threats against Cornell University held at Broome County jail