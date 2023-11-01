Rockefeller Center selects spruce from Vestal to be displayed in New York City

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Rockefeller Center announced that the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from Vestal.

The center selected the Norway spruce tree and will cut it down on Nov. 9. The tree is expected to arrive at the Rockefeller Center in New York City on Nov. 11.

The spruce will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored energy-efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star. The tree lighting ceremony will broadcast live on Nov. 29. The display will end on Jan. 13.

